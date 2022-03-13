Invesco Ltd. Acquires 136,794 Shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) by 404.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,794 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.81% of PFSweb worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFSW. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PFSweb by 117.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PFSweb by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PFSweb in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PFSweb in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PFSweb in the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

PFSW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PFSweb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NASDAQ PFSW opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.75. PFSweb, Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $14.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience, including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

