Invesco Ltd. Cuts Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,602 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.54% of Tredegar worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Tredegar by 6.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Tredegar by 5.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Tredegar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Tredegar by 28.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tredegar by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

TG stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.95. Tredegar Co. has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

