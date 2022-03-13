Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Decreased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $4,513,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $6.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $324.40. The company had a trading volume of 66,228,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,664,719. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $307.39 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

