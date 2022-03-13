Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.1% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 446.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 112,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,955,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $324.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $307.39 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

