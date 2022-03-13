Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded down $6.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $324.40. 66,228,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,664,719. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $356.29 and its 200 day moving average is $373.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $307.39 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.