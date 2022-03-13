Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,306 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.65% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYE. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $65.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $68.09.

