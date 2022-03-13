Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is HNP Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 3.7% of HNP Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $16,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $149.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,091,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,911,676. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $136.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.