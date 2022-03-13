Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Down 36.3% in February

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the February 13th total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $17.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 342,539 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,060,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 137,366 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 277,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 91,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 458,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 48,916 shares during the period. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

