Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Down 36.3% in February

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the February 13th total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $17.29.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
