InvestDigital (IDT) Price Down 17.9% Over Last 7 Days

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. InvestDigital has a total market cap of $26,525.54 and $193.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InvestDigital coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, InvestDigital has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00033797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00105082 BTC.

InvestDigital Coin Profile

IDT is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 132,384,823 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

