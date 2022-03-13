INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Short Interest Up 63.5% in February

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the February 13th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

INVO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 37,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,566. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of -0.80. INVO Bioscience has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of INVO Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INVO Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of INVO Bioscience by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $78,000. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

