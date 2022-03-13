Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the February 13th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IINX stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Ionix Technology has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.
About Ionix Technology (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ionix Technology (IINX)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Ionix Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionix Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.