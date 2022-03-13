Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the February 13th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IINX stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Ionix Technology has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.

About Ionix Technology (Get Rating)

Ionix Technology, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent electronic equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display, and Service Contracts. The Smart Energy segment include portable power banks that is intended to be utilized as a power source for electronic devices such as the iphone, ipad, mp3/mp4 players, PSP gaming systems, and cameras.

