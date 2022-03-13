IoTeX Price Reaches $0.0667 (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for $0.0667 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, IoTeX has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $636.32 million and $31.45 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.88 or 0.00208489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00033637 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

