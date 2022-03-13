IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $276.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IQV. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on IQVIA from $282.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.61. The company had a trading volume of 572,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,367. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $184.30 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.56. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

