IRISnet (IRIS) Market Cap Achieves $66.75 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $66.75 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for $0.0539 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,067,262,247 coins and its circulating supply is 1,238,501,719 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

