iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) to post ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.43) to $0.23. iRobot reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 343.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $455.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.28 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

IRBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.71 and a 200-day moving average of $74.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. iRobot has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $134.50.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in iRobot by 13.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.3% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 13.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 50.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

