IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.85 Million

Equities analysts expect that IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IronNet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $7.10 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IronNet will report full year sales of $26.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $26.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $38.85 million, with estimates ranging from $38.60 million to $39.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IronNet.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IronNet in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

In other news, Director John M. Keane bought 25,000 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Rogers purchased 13,297 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,539.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRNT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in IronNet by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 109,149 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in IronNet during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in IronNet by 258.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 90,667 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IronNet in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRNT stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. IronNet has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88.

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

