Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,049 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 13.1% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.30% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $18,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 27,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 16,747 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $105,000.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

