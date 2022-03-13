iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Holdings Increased by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 701,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,915 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 7.3% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC owned 0.16% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $37,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 649.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,088,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,908.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,446 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 714,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,049,000 after purchasing an additional 255,624 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,674,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,515,000 after purchasing an additional 246,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,610,000 after purchasing an additional 246,401 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,985,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,245. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.85. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.94 and a one year high of $55.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.068 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

