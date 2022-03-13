iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Up 76.3% in February

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 76.3% from the February 13th total of 646,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,999,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGIB. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,914.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $55.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.94. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $55.24 and a 1 year high of $61.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

