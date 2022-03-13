iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 22,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,047,000 after buying an additional 1,684,580 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,115,000 after buying an additional 1,257,028 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,863,000 after buying an additional 742,160 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 718,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $110.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,567,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,875,529. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.92 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

