iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Accel Wealth Management’s Largest Position

Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,453 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 4.1% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of DGRO opened at $50.97 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $46.95 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.15.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.