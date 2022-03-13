iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,032 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 9.5% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $53,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 303,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,026 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 46,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,277,218 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.10. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

