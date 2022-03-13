iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.39% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAC. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,270,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,057,000 after buying an additional 26,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,262,000 after buying an additional 35,948 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,987,000 after buying an additional 228,154 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 230,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,411,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $57.60 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $70.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.75.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.