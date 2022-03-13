iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) is Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 11.4% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $16,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,777,000 after buying an additional 2,802,533 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 138.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,246,000 after buying an additional 2,064,271 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,034,000 after buying an additional 1,209,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,196,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,105,000 after buying an additional 761,166 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 82.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,475,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,142,000 after buying an additional 666,057 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $72.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.87 and a 200 day moving average of $74.17. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $78.18.

