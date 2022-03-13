iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Up 67.6% in February

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 696,100 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the February 13th total of 415,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 716,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5,371.4% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period.

IUSV traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $72.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,811. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.17. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18.

