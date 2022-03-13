iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,847 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 69,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 183,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

MTUM traded down $3.00 on Friday, hitting $152.33. 1,001,343 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.47 and a 200-day moving average of $176.76. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

