iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 3.0% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.77. 1,588,956 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.98 and its 200-day moving average is $137.88.

