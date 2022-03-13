iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 0.9% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after acquiring an additional 563,627 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $124.77. 1,588,956 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.88. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

