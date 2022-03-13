iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Stock Holdings Boosted by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF accounts for 1.7% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MA Private Wealth owned 1.66% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIZE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,131,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,523,000 after acquiring an additional 143,121 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 326,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,798,000 after acquiring an additional 27,047 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $3,114,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $2,515,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,559. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.24. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $115.90 and a 1-year high of $139.40.

