iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.00. 2,135,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,018. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.83. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

