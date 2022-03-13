iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.00. 2,135,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,018. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.83.

