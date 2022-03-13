iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 726,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 4.9% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Gold Trust worth $25,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 625,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after acquiring an additional 25,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.68. 25,773,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,353,061. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.56. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

