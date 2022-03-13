iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Up 87.0% in February

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the February 13th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.
