iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,995 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 44,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 116,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,098,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,542,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.93. The stock had a trading volume of 40,097,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,427,688. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.86 and a 1 year high of $88.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.06.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

