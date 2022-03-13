iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 0.8% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,605,000 after purchasing an additional 31,766 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,155.3% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 89,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 82,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $92.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.32. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $107.46.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

