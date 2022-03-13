iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stock Holdings Increased by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 0.8% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,214,000 after acquiring an additional 901,529 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,970,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,463 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,884,000. Finally, Minot Capital LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Capital LP now owns 1,262,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,199,000 after acquiring an additional 23,432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $107.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.13 and its 200-day moving average is $102.32.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

