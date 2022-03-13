iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the February 13th total of 918,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,340,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 980.0% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $48.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.46. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $59.19.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

