iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $151.76. The stock had a trading volume of 20,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,789. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52-week low of $149.82 and a 52-week high of $176.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.68.

