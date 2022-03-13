iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of CRBN stock opened at $151.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.68. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52-week low of $149.82 and a 52-week high of $176.59.

