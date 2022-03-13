iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Short Interest Down 43.6% in February

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the February 13th total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,949,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 47,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,822,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 643,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 198,855 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,684,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.10. 7,009,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,329,427. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $49.09 and a 12-month high of $85.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.35.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.