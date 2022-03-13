iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Legato Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,969 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. ADE LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,165.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $68.65. 32,380,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,319,410. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

