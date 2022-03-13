iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Raised by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 179.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,967,000 after purchasing an additional 61,962 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $68.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

