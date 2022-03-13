iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $42.57. 72,846,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,505,746. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.