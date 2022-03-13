iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 94.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $80.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,875. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $73.73 and a 12-month high of $93.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.92 and a 200-day moving average of $87.86.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

