iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) is Parkside Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,869 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $14,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,545,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 22,908 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,823,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of PFF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,240,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,023. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $35.12 and a 52 week high of $39.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.