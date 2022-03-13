iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Lifted by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 360.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $232.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.62. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.77 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

