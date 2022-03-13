iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Trimmed by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $13,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $232.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.62. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $216.77 and a 1 year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

