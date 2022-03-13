iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $31,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.81. 1,636,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,011. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.41. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $234.70 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

