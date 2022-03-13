iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 2.7% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,933,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,632. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.36. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $146.94 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

