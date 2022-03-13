iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 2.6% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11,596.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 93,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,772,000 after buying an additional 93,120 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 41,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $158.52 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $146.94 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

